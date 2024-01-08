Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Billingsley School vs. Thorsby High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We have an intriguing high school matchup in Thorsby, AL on Monday, January 8 (tipping off at 5:30 PM CT), with Thorsby High School hosting Billingsley School.
Billingsley vs. Thorsby Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Autauga County Games Today
Percy Julian High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
