High school basketball is happening today in Cullman County, Alabama, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West End High School at Holly Pond High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Holly Pond, AL

Holly Pond, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Meek High School at St Bernard Preparatory School