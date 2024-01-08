Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Etowah County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saks High School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 8

6:30 PM CT on January 8 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Holly Pond High School