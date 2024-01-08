In 7A play on Monday, January 8, Prattville High School will host Percy Julian High School at 6:00 PM CT.

Percy Julian vs. Prattville Game Information

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Prattville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Autauga County Games Today

Billingsley School at Thorsby High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 8
  • Location: Thorsby, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

