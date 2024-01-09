Tuesday's SEC slate includes the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5, 0-0 SEC) meeting the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Alabama vs. South Carolina Game Information

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Mark Sears: 19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Nelson: 14.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Aaron Estrada: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rylan Griffen: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mohamed Wague: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • B.J. Mack: 14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ta'Lon Cooper: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Stute: 9.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jacobi Wright: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank
3rd 92.2 Points Scored 73.9 210th
313th 77.5 Points Allowed 63.2 28th
64th 39.7 Rebounds 36.5 190th
44th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 9.3 173rd
4th 11.3 3pt Made 8.8 69th
75th 15.7 Assists 14.9 102nd
153rd 11.5 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

