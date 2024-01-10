Jacksonville State vs. Liberty January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's CUSA slate includes the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) against the Liberty Lady Flames (4-9), at 7:30 PM ET.
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Kristol Ayson: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keiara Griffin: 6.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rachel Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Asia Barclay: 4.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Liberty Players to Watch
- Bella Smuda: 13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Asia Boone: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
