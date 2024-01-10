UAB vs. East Carolina January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The East Carolina Pirates (7-3) play the UAB Blazers (9-3) in a matchup of AAC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UAB vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UAB Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAB Players to Watch
- Mia Moore: 17.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Bershers: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Maddie Walsh: 7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Amiya Joyner: 12.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK
- Danae McNeal: 19.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Micah Dennis: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Synia Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.