Thursday's SWAC slate includes the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11, 0-0 SWAC) against the Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC), at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Alabama A&M vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alabama A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Jayland Randall: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Omari Peek-Green: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chad Moodie: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Jeremiah Kendall: 16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Byron Joshua: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Hawkins: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama A&M vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison

Alabama A&M Rank Alabama A&M AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 290th 69.8 Points Scored 68.3 306th 361st 87.8 Points Allowed 87.9 362nd 265th 34.5 Rebounds 33.2 313th 108th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.2 255th 360th 4 3pt Made 4.9 348th 349th 9.8 Assists 9.8 349th 350th 15 Turnovers 10.9 103rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.