Alabama State vs. Jackson State January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (4-7, 0-0 SWAC) meet the Jackson State Tigers (4-8, 0-0 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.
Alabama State vs. Jackson State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Antonio Madlock: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- CJ Hines: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Micah Octave: 4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sean Smith: 6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Range: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Ken Evans: 18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan O'Neal: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Zeke Cook: 5.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coltie Young: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chase Adams: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Alabama State vs. Jackson State Stat Comparison
|Alabama State Rank
|Alabama State AVG
|Jackson State AVG
|Jackson State Rank
|246th
|72.2
|Points Scored
|69.3
|298th
|295th
|76.1
|Points Allowed
|81.3
|350th
|41st
|40.7
|Rebounds
|36.3
|202nd
|50th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|60th
|147th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.5
|269th
|276th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.8
|231st
|125th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|14.2
|330th
