The Alabama State Hornets (4-7, 0-0 SWAC) meet the Jackson State Tigers (4-8, 0-0 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Alabama State vs. Jackson State Game Information

Alabama State Players to Watch

Antonio Madlock: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK CJ Hines: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Micah Octave: 4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Sean Smith: 6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Isaiah Range: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Jackson State Players to Watch

Ken Evans: 18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan O'Neal: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Zeke Cook: 5.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Coltie Young: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Chase Adams: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama State vs. Jackson State Stat Comparison

Alabama State Rank Alabama State AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 246th 72.2 Points Scored 69.3 298th 295th 76.1 Points Allowed 81.3 350th 41st 40.7 Rebounds 36.3 202nd 50th 11 Off. Rebounds 10.8 60th 147th 7.8 3pt Made 6.5 269th 276th 12.2 Assists 12.8 231st 125th 11.2 Turnovers 14.2 330th

