Thursday's SEC schedule includes the Georgia Bulldogs (8-4) meeting the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2) at 7:00 PM ET.

Alabama vs. Georgia Game Information

Alabama Players to Watch

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK Jessica Timmons: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Georgia Players to Watch

Javyn Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Asia Avinger: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Destiny Thomas: 4.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

4.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Chloe Chapman: 5.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

