Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 0-0 CUSA) meet a fellow CUSA squad, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- KyKy Tandy: 17.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Quincy Clark: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mason Nicholson: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Don McHenry: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrone Marshall: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Brandon Newman: 9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Babacar Faye: 7.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khristian Lander: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Western Kentucky Rank
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Jacksonville State Rank
|65th
|80.4
|Points Scored
|70.1
|284th
|247th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|62.1
|13th
|22nd
|42
|Rebounds
|38.4
|105th
|94th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|102nd
|275th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|5.4
|330th
|228th
|12.9
|Assists
|11.4
|322nd
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|12.8
|267th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.