Troy vs. Southern Miss January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt team, the Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Trojan Arena. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Troy vs. Southern Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Troy Players to Watch
- Christyon Eugene: 16.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Rigsby: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jackson Fields: 6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Victor Hart: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 14.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Ivory: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Victor Iwuakor: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Troy vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison
|Troy Rank
|Troy AVG
|Southern Miss AVG
|Southern Miss Rank
|42nd
|82.4
|Points Scored
|69.8
|289th
|168th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|190th
|36th
|40.9
|Rebounds
|36.8
|171st
|14th
|12.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|102nd
|46th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|88th
|15.3
|Assists
|11.7
|313th
|313th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|12.1
|208th
