The Auburn Tigers (11-2) play the LSU Tigers (13-1) in a clash of SEC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Auburn vs. LSU Game Information

Auburn Players to Watch

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK JaMya Mingo-Young: 9.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Sydney Shaw: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

LSU Players to Watch

Aneesah Morrow: 18.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

18.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Angel Reese: 19.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Flau'jae Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Mikaylah Williams: 17.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Hailey Van Lith: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

