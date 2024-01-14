The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) meet a fellow AAC squad, the Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at FAU Arena. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UAB Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Players to Watch

Eric Gaines: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Yaxel Lendeborg: 10.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK Javian Davis: 11.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Alejandro: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Coleman: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Johnell Davis: 16.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 14.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Alijah Martin: 12.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Gaffney: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 7.5 PTS, 2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank 34th 83.2 Points Scored 77.5 123rd 164th 70.5 Points Allowed 75.9 290th 128th 37.8 Rebounds 38.2 116th 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 12.1 21st 98th 8.3 3pt Made 5.5 327th 100th 14.9 Assists 12.8 234th 168th 11.6 Turnovers 11 110th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.