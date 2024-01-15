Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (0-11) play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-7) in a clash of SWAC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Monday.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Alabama State Games
- January 13 at home vs Alcorn State
- January 11 at home vs Jackson State
- January 8 at UAPB
- January 6 at Mississippi Valley State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Cordasia Harris: 10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dakiyah Sanders: 3.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Whitney Dunn: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Che'Mya Carouthers: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Amiah Simmons: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alisha Wilson: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Darian Burgin: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaylah Turner: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Asianae Nicholson: 3.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.