Tuesday's SEC schedule includes the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) against the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Alabama vs. Missouri Game Information

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Mark Sears: 19.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Nelson: 14.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Aaron Estrada: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rylan Griffen: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mohamed Wague: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Missouri Players to Watch

  • Sean East: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Carter: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Nick Honor: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Robinson II: 4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tamar Bates: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Alabama vs. Missouri Stat Comparison

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Missouri AVG Missouri Rank
1st 92.8 Points Scored 76.5 152nd
287th 75.8 Points Allowed 71.3 178th
49th 40.2 Rebounds 33.8 303rd
47th 11.2 Off. Rebounds 8.2 255th
4th 11.5 3pt Made 9.1 57th
56th 16.1 Assists 13.7 172nd
133rd 11.2 Turnovers 10.8 99th

