Alabama vs. Missouri January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's SEC schedule includes the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) against the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Alabama vs. Missouri Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Alabama Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Mark Sears: 19.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Nelson: 14.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Aaron Estrada: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rylan Griffen: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mohamed Wague: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Missouri Players to Watch
- Sean East: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Carter: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nick Honor: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Robinson II: 4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tamar Bates: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. Missouri Stat Comparison
|Alabama Rank
|Alabama AVG
|Missouri AVG
|Missouri Rank
|1st
|92.8
|Points Scored
|76.5
|152nd
|287th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|178th
|49th
|40.2
|Rebounds
|33.8
|303rd
|47th
|11.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|255th
|4th
|11.5
|3pt Made
|9.1
|57th
|56th
|16.1
|Assists
|13.7
|172nd
|133rd
|11.2
|Turnovers
|10.8
|99th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.