Hawks vs. Magic January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks (14-19) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Orlando Magic (19-15) on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this season.
Hawks vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSFL
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young puts up 28.2 points, 11.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Dejounte Murray posts 20.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Clint Capela posts 12.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 59.2% from the field (eighth in NBA).
- Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Saddiq Bey puts up 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero provides 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Magic.
- The Magic are receiving 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Franz Wagner this year.
- The Magic are receiving 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.
- Goga Bitadze gets the Magic 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- The Magic are getting 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Moritz Wagner this season.
Hawks vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Magic
|122.8
|Points Avg.
|113.6
|123.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
