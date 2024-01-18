North Alabama vs. Austin Peay January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ASUN slate includes the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) versus the North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Jacari Lane: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dallas Howell: 7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Demarcus Sharp: 17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Dezi Jones: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dez White: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison
|Austin Peay Rank
|Austin Peay AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|313th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|76.4
|154th
|65th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|277th
|236th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|36.2
|202nd
|112th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|228th
|134th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|320th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.2
|276th
|15th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|11.6
|163rd
