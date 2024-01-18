Thursday's ASUN slate includes the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) versus the North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Game Information

North Alabama Players to Watch

Jacari Lane: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Tim Smith Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK KJ Johnson: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dallas Howell: 7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Demarcus Sharp: 17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Dezi Jones: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Dez White: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 313th 68.3 Points Scored 76.4 154th 65th 65.6 Points Allowed 75.1 277th 236th 35.4 Rebounds 36.2 202nd 112th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 228th 134th 8.0 3pt Made 7.6 170th 320th 11.4 Assists 12.2 276th 15th 8.9 Turnovers 11.6 163rd

