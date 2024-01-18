Troy vs. Texas State January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Texas State Bobcats (10-4) against the Troy Trojans (4-8), at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Troy vs. Texas State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Troy Players to Watch
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shaulana Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Makayia Hallmon: 16.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas State Players to Watch
- Ja'Niah Henson: 14.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tiffany Tullis: 7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicole Leff: 4.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.