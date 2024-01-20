The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-8) meet a fellow CUSA team, the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (7-9), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Thomas Assembly Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

Kristol Ayson: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Keiara Griffin: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Rachel Johnson: 5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Asia Barclay: 4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Anna Larr Roberson: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robyn Lee: 9.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Silvia Nativi: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jianna Morris: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

