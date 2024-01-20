North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-5) against the North Alabama Lions (4-10), at 4:00 PM ET.
North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Alyssa Clutter: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alexis Callins: 16.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Veronaye Charlton: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rhema Pegues: 5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Ivy Turner: 11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Antwainette Walker: 20.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alice Recanati: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sierra McCullough: 5.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Brie Crittendon: 8.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
