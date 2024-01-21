Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Auburn Tigers (11-4) facing the Alabama Crimson Tide (14-3) at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alabama Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Players to Watch

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaliyah Nye: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jessica Timmons: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Essence Cody: 8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Loyal McQueen: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Players to Watch

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK JaMya Mingo-Young: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Shaw: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.