City leaders meet with Gunn’s family, officer Aaron Smith

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, Police Chief Ernest Finley, and other city leaders met with Gregory Gunn's mother and her family's attorneys Friday.
Means Gillis Law shared a picture of the meeting on Facebook.
"Mrs. Gunn led us in prayer at our office as local and county officials expressed regret over the tragic loss of Greg Gunn," the post stated.
The attorney also confirmed Gregory Gunn's father was a Montgomery police officer and shared photos of him.
On Friday, the police chief also met with police officer Aaron Smith, who shot and killed Gunn while on duty on Feb. 25. Smith was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the case. He was released from the Montgomery County Jail on bond.
A picture from their meeting was shared on a Facebook page called "Montgomery Police Department," which is separate from the Montgomery Department of Public Safety's Facebook page. The Montgomery Police Department confirmed it was a legitimate page and gave permission to use the photo.
The photo included these words: "Chief E. Finley met with Officer A. C. Smith today. MPD supports their men and women in blue. #it'sok2hitthelikebutton #familycrest #walktheblueline."
Smith has a preliminary hearing set for March 24.
Gunn's funeral is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at True Divine Baptist Church. A peaceful walk in the Mobile Heights neighborhood is planned for 11 that morning.
Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.