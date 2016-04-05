Peace walk, funeral held for Gregory Gunn

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - More than 200 family members and friends of Greg Gunn came together on Saturday to remember his life.
Hours before Gunn's funeral, a peaceful walk was held in the neighborhood where Gunn died.
"He don't bother nobody. He's a peaceful person, he's a people person as well and he's good hearted [sic]," said Eric Lowery, a friend of Greg Gunn. "If he could help you, he'd help you. He don't bother nobody, he don't speak at nobody."
"Our families grew up together here in Mobile Heights," said William Singleton, an acquaintance of Gunn. "Greg was one of the better people you would want to know. Greg was an honest, respectable person with morals."
Gunn was allegedly shot and killed by Montgomery Police Officer Aaron Smith on Feb. 25.
This week, Smith was arrested and charged in the death of Gunn.
Gunn's mother invited Smith to her son's funeral as a sign of goodwill, but he didn't attend.
Gunn was buried at True Divine Baptist Church on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery.
Dozens of signs that read "Justice for Greg Gunn" line the streets of the Mobile Heights neighborhood where he lived and ultimately died. But in the coming days, his family, friends and neighbors also say they want peace and answers.
"Come together as one. And we don't need no problems, we're not even looking for no problems," said Lowery. "Mama Gunn's not asking for no problems. Just want peace. Just wanna resolve the problem."
"It doesn't begin or end here in Montgomery," Singleton said. "We need someone to being something to stop what's going on all the way across our nation."
Gregory Gunn was 58-years-old.
