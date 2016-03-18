Lawyers for Gunn’s family respond to city’s new investigation into shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The law firm representing the Gregory Gunn family reacted Wednesday to news that the City of Montgomery is launching it's own investigation into the deadly police shooting.
In a statement, the family's lawyers say in part, "It is apparent that there are some in law enforcement who do not believe in our justice system."
"It is our belief, given the short time that it took the Montgomery District Attorney to charge Officer A.C. Smith with murder, that the same litany of outstanding questions we have coupled with witness accounts led to such an expeditious course of action," the statement went on to say.
Mayor Todd Strange says the internal probe will focus on what happened from a procedural perspective. He says it will not hinder the State Bureau of Investigation or the district attorney.
A "Gregory Z. Gunn Memorial Fund" has been set up at any BB&T bank.
The money will be used to pay outstanding funeral expenses and to help support his mother.
