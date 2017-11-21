Former UA coach Gene Stallings to receive Alabama Football Legend Award

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Raycom Media Camellia Bowl is only 25 days away and this morning we have a big announcement to share with you. WSFA 12 News confirms Former Alabama Coach Gene Stallings will be the 4th recipient of Alabama Football Legend Award.
Stallings coached the Crimson Tide for seven seasons from 1990 to 1996 and led the Alabama to an undefeated season and National Championship in 1992. He compiled an impressive 70-16-1 record in Tuscaloosa and went 5-1 in six bowl games during that time.
Stallings was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010. He has had several health issues recently, but he has recovered and will be honored at Camellia Bowl luncheon on Friday, Dec. 15. The luncheon will be emceed by WSFA 12 News Sports Director Stephen Gunter.
Past winners of the Alabama Football Legend Award include former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden in 2014, former Auburn coach Pat Dye in 2015 and Alabama All-American linebacker Woodrow Lowe just last year.
The Raycom Media Camellia Bowl is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Cramton Bowl. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
