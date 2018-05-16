Alabama-Louisville to kickoff ABC's Saturday Night Football

ESPN announced Wednesday its schedule for the first three weeks of Saturday night games. The Crimson Tide meets Louisville in Orlando, Florida, at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 1. The next day Miami and LSU square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be the third straight season ABC airs a Sunday night game on Labor Day weekend, when college football doesn't compete against the NFL.