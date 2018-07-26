MPD officer AC Smith to argue self-defense in killing of Greg Gunn

What happened next will be contested Thursday, but SBI Agent Jason Dinunzio testified during the preliminary hearing that Smith told him he ordered Gunn to put his hands on the hood of his police vehicle while he searched him. Gunn complied, though he asked why he was being stopped; during the search, Smith said Gunn elbowed him and began to run away, and it was then that Smith began a chase. Smith said he shot Gunn with his taser, using as many rounds as he had, but he said Gunn kept running, so he brought out his baton. A split on Gunn's scalp indicated he was struck by the weapon, after which Smith said Gunn picked up a five-foot paint roller and swung it at Smith.