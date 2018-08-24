AG’s office says MPD officer not entitled to change of venue, immunity

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Attorney General's Office says a Montgomery officer, charged with murder, is not entitled to a change of venue, judge recusal or immunity.
According to a brief filed Wednesday with the Alabama Supreme Court, the AG's office's is arguing that Smith's attorneys have failed to show where Judge Greg Griffin ruled incorrectly in denying officer Aaron "Cody" Smith immunity.
During the immunity hearing in July, Griffin ruled the defense had not met the burden of proof necessary to show Smith was justified in using deadly force against Montgomery resident Greg Gunn.
"I have to admit to you I didn't find the officer's testimony credible," Griffin said when issuing the denial. "I don't feel you have met the burden of proof. This trial will proceed on August 13."
On Aug. 8, the supreme court issued a stay in the murder case, which was scheduled to begin the following Monday. The high court's decision came after several unsuccessful petitions by Smith's legal team before Judge Griffin and the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Smith's lawyers have five days to reply to the filing by the AG's office.
