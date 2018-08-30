Montgomery officer files final response before AL Supreme Court decision

Wednesday Smith's defense team filed their final response, reiterating their reasons why the petition should be granted. The defense says during the immunity hearing Smith proved "by a preponderance of evidence" that he was not only in fear for his life, but in fear for the lives of others when he shot and killed Montgomery resident Greg Gunn. The defense also moved that Judge Griffin should recuse himself from the case because of his comment that he did not find Smith's testimony to be credible, which they say poisoned a potential jury pool.