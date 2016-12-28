Director of AL Board of Medical Examiners retires after 35 years - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Director of AL Board of Medical Examiners retires after 35 years

By Bobby Poitevint, News Content Specialist
Larry Dixon (left) celebrates his last day as a representative for Alabama (Source: WSFA 12 file photo) Larry Dixon (left) celebrates his last day as a representative for Alabama (Source: WSFA 12 file photo)
MONTGOMERY CO., AL (WSFA) -

Larry Dixon will retire from the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners after 35 years and leaves behind many accomplishments, according to Lori Quiller from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama. 

"We’ve done great things together, but I know there are still great things to come," Dixon said.

“The Medical Association has one of the strongest education departments in the country, due largely to the foundation on which it was given when Larry Dixon created it,” says Medical Association Executive Director Mark Jackson. “Since then, he has been the driving force behind the ALBME and making the organization one of the best in the nation year after year."

Dixon served four terms on the U.S. Federation of State Medical Boards and was the first president of the Administrators in Medicine, an organization he helped charter according to Quiller.

Outside of the medical field, Dixon retired after seven terms of being in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Other accomplishments accomplished by Dixon follows:

  • Four terms served on the U.S. Federation of State Medical Boards
  • Alabama Healthcare Hall of Fame, inducted 2016
  • Meritorious Service Award from FSMB, 2009
  • Lifetime Achievement Award from FSMB, 2014
  • Alabama Board of Medical Examiners building renamed Dixon-Parker building in honor of Dixon. 
  • Montgomery Airport Authority, board member
  • Certified Medical Board Executives, charter member
  • First United Methodist Church, previous administrative board member 

According to Quiller, Dixon brought his experience to the Medical Association of the State of Alabama in 1972. 

