Butler County Superintendent Amy Bryan to retire

The Butler County School System will soon be looking for a new superintendent after news of the current superintendent's plan to retire.

According to current Butler Co. Superintendent Amy Bryan, the school board has accepted her plans of retirement following the end of her current contract. That contract is completed in June.

Superintendent Bryan has been with the school system for 30 years.

"It has been an honor to serve in this role, but I do look forward to my next title (of "retiree")!" Bryan said.

There is no word yet on when the interview process will begin for the new superintendent.

