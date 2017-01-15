New Auburn High School on track to be completed in April

The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Arkansas officials say they're determined to carry out a double execution later this week after the U.S. Supreme Court scuttled the state's plan to resume capital punishment for the first time in nearly 12 years.More >>
Arkansas officials say they're determined to carry out a double execution later this week after the U.S. Supreme Court scuttled the state's plan to resume capital punishment for the first time in nearly 12 years.More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
Alabama lawmakers tackled the gambit Tuesday with various pieces of legislation from civics tests to the death penalty.More >>
Alabama lawmakers tackled the gambit Tuesday with various pieces of legislation from civics tests to the death penalty.More >>
Alabama could allow death row inmates to be put to death by nitrogen gas, a method of execution that has so far never been used.More >>
Alabama could allow death row inmates to be executed by nitrogen gas, a method that has so far never been used.More >>
A Pike Road second-grader is recovering in a Birmingham hospital after her family says she sustained serious injuries that will require continued treatment.More >>
A Pike Road second-grader is recovering in a Birmingham hospital after her family says she sustained serious injuries that will require continued treatment.More >>
Both Spencer supporters and opponents showed up in front of Foy Hall where police set up a protest zone. While there was shouting and protesting, as well as three arrests, police did not report any rioting.More >>
Both Spencer supporters and opponents showed up in front of Foy Hall where police set up a protest zone. While there was shouting and protesting, as well as three arrests, police did not report any rioting.More >>
The man who shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio, his brutal murder posted to social media for the world to see, was originally from Alabama and has family in Dallas County.More >>
The man who shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio, his brutal murder posted to social media for the world to see, was originally from Alabama and has family in Dallas County.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
Voters in Perry and Dallas County headed to the polls to vote in Tuesday's special election to fill Darrio Melton's vacated seat in the Alabama House of Representatives.More >>
Voters in Perry and Dallas County headed to the polls to vote in Tuesday's special election to fill Darrio Melton's vacated seat in the Alabama House of Representatives.More >>