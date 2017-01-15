New Auburn High School on track to be completed in April

Construction of the new Auburn High School is on track to be finished by April. Faculty and staff will welcome students in August.

Construction workers have labored for more than a year to complete the new facility, expecting it to be finished in just three months.

"Scheduling at this part of a project gets real tight. There are a lot of moving parts. The crews are working long hours," said Dr. Karen Delano, Auburn City Schools Superintendent.

Superintendent Delano says this building will ease overcrowding. In the 2015-2016 school year, Auburn City Schools grew rapidly with the addition of more than 200 new students.

"As some have said this is a good problem to have. We have people who want to move to Auburn and they want their children in our school system. We have to work hard to keep up with this growth," said Dr. Delano.

More than one million bricks make up the new building which sits on the 350,000 square foot space along Samford Avenue. The next step in the process is to bring in furniture and equipment for the 2,200 students that will learn here.

Classes will begin in August for 10th through 12th graders. The current High School will house 8th and 9th grade. Auburn Junior High will become the 7th grade and Drake Middle will become the 6th grade.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.