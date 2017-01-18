Former Houston Co. headmaster accused of embezzling from school

The search for Douglas Bauer continues in Houston County.

An active warrant is out for his arrest as he is wanted on charges of embezzlement.

Bauer was the headmaster at Ashford Academy before it closed in 2015. He's accused of stealing more than $37,000 from the school.

Investigators believe he has left the state. They're working with multiple agencies to find and return him to south Alabama.

Bauer has also been entered into The CIC nationwide law enforcement database to assist in the search.

He is facing multiple counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument. He's charged with additional counts of theft of property in second, third and fourth degrees.

"In doing what he did, I think he left this area to run from what he did. Is he running from us? At the time that he left, there were no warrants from the investigation. It was getting started and were looking for him now and we have some information on where he may be located," said Captain Bill Rafferty of the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any further information regarding the whereabouts of Bauer, contact the Houston County Sheriff's Office at 677-4807 or your local police department.

