State and MPS education leaders call for parent participation

With so much uncertainty facing the leadership and future of Montgomery Public Schools, MPS leaders and the Alabama Department of Education want parents and students to be assured that their focus is “on the kids”.

However, both groups are urging parents to remember that they play just as big of a role in making sure their child is receiving the most of their education as the school system does.

According to Dr. Christopher Blair, chief academic officer for MPS, parent involvement in a child’s education should start at birth so that a child is completely prepared to enter a structured school environment.

“We always want parents to be very engaged and very active in their child’s school,” Dr. Blair said. “Always be communicating with your child’s teacher so you know what it is they’re supposed to learn and how well your child is learning that information and mastering those skills.”

Dr. Blair said MPS makes it easy for parents to keep track of how their children are doing academically.

“We have a parent portal in MPS schools,” Dr. Blair said. “The parent can log in at any time for grades K through 12 and see exactly how their child is progressing in those grade-level standards.”

Dr. Blair said parents’ education does not have to be a factor in their ability to help their children achieve academic success. He said, if a parent is having trouble helping their child with homework and studying, the most important thing for them to do is be in contact with their child’s teacher so they can find out the best way to help. He also said MPS offers and online computer program that allows students to do the same exercises and work problems at home, that they do in the classroom. He said, often times, all a child needs is more time with the material.

However, Dr. Blair and the state said the biggest role a parent can play in making sure their child is successful in the classroom is showing up and being active with the school, faculty and learning experience.

The state gave us a list of tips for parents that fall into five categories:

Develop a partnership with your child’s teacher and school staff

Support your child academically

Get involved with your child’s school

Get informed and be an advocate for your child

Support your child’s learning at home

Dr. Blair said he has seen the difference, in his various interactions in MPS schools, between schools with high parent involvement and less involvement. He said MPS needs its parents to be involved and give their children the solid, ready-to-learn foundation at home and at school so that the teachers and administrators can do the rest.

