MPS board reviewing budget for current school year

.and this is where the money is going. For example, 66% ($203 mil) to Instructional Services. 11% ($33 mil) to Auxiliary Services. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

This is where the money is coming from. 66% of MPS revenue ($200 mil) coming from state. 16% ($47 mil) from federal. 15% ($45.6 mil) local. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Despite a state intervention looming over the district, it's still business as usual with Montgomery Public Schools. Tuesday night, the school board reviewed its budget for the current school year.

When the state superintendent notified MPS of his intention to intervene, he listed financial concerns as the primary reason for the action. It also didn't help that the district's budget was due to the state back in September.

Now, five months later - and five months into the school year they're budgeting for - they finally have a draft ready for review. The proposed budget shows enrollment in the district dropping about 400 students this school year.

Here is a link to the proposed @MPSAL budget for 2017 https://t.co/KOfNy8ddSg pic.twitter.com/hfRSGBCAIJ — Allen Henry (@AllenHenry) January 31, 2017

It's no small task to budget for Montgomery Public Schools. The district is expected to take in and spend about $300 million in this budget.

The good news is that this budget is a balanced one with a little surplus to add to the unreserved fund.

MPS is expected to add $400k to unreserved fund. Pretty close to a break even year if budget sticks. pic.twitter.com/2zxov7oqKl — Allen Henry (@AllenHenry) January 31, 2017

The board will hold another meeting on this draft budget Wednesday at noon.

