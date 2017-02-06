Just like family at Holtville Elementary School

The traditional meaning of family is defined as a group of people consisting of parental figures and children that are all combined together in one common space. One 4th grade teacher makes sure her kiddos know their classroom is just like one big family, and her name is Elizabeth Reed.

Mrs. Reed loves and supports each kid like they are her own.

"They know they are my kids; they know how much I love them. We are a family, and they take care of each other," Reed said. "They have definitely figured that out that you have to have that environment of respect for your family and your school family to make it each and every day, to support each other. They are my kids and they are like my own!"

Family members work together to help motivate and build each other up, and that is exactly what you get in Mrs. Reed's class.

"I love working with children, and I love the attitudes and the motivations they bring to me," Reed said. That kind of motivates me to keep going and keep strong during certain circumstances. I kind of wanted to return that to them, to be their motivator and to be their supporter and make a difference in their lives."

A group of parents came together to make sure Mrs. Reed was recognized for her outstanding work in the classroom. This educator is happy to know her parent's trust her with their most prized possessions.

"The fact that the parents trust me enough with their kids means the world to me, it kind of lets me know that what I am doing is what I am supposed to be doing with my life," Reed said. "If I had any shadow of a doubt I shouldn't be teaching, this just completely signifies that I should be teaching and I should be in the classroom working with these kids."

