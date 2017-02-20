Red Level woman flees traffic stop, crashes into pole, parked car

A Red Level woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug possession, as well as fleeing the scene of a police stop, according to the Opp Police Department.

Ashley M. Suggs, 21, is in custody after agents from the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force detected the odor of marijuana in her vehicle.

According to Opp police, Suggs was asked to step out of the vehicle Sunday night after a routine stop. She then jumped back in and fled the scene, causing a DTF agent to suffer minor injuries.

DTF agents and Opp police pursued Suggs to the intersection of Patterson Drive and Brandon Avenue where she struck a light pole, cable, and a stop sign. She then continued driving and hit a parked car at a nearby home.

The chase continued onto Hattaway Road where she ultimately crashed her vehicle.

Suggs is charged with resisting arrest, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of first-degree possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal mischief, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and a probation warrant for escape.

She's being held in the Covington County Jail.

