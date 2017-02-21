Jason Franklin introduced as Holtville High School's next head football coach

Jason Franklin was introduced as the Bulldogs' next head coach on Wednesday (Source: WSFA 12)

Holtville High School has named Jason Franklin as the next head coach of the Bulldogs' football program.

Franklin was introduced as the next coach at an Elmore County School Board meeting on Tuesday.

Prior to being named the head coach at Holtville, Franklin was the head coach and athletic director at Horseshoe Bend High School.

In 2016, Franklin led the Generals to a 6-5 record and a spot in the playoffs. The Generals were knocked out in the first round after losing to Fyffe 56-7.

After starting the season off 1-0 in 2016, the Bulldogs finished with a 2-9 record and went winless in region play.

