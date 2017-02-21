Jason Franklin introduced as Holtville High School's next head football coach

The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.More >>
With two of the nation’s best pitchers in the circle, Alabama softball and Florida were locked in a scoreless battle for 4.0 innings before the Tide executed some small-ball offense in the fifth inning and capitalized on two Gator errors to score three runs, which proved enough to win 3-0.More >>
Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.More >>
Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.More >>
