Auburn man faces kidnapping, assault charges

An Auburn man is facing numerous charges including kidnapping after a woman was found unresponsive inside a car in an Opelika parking lot.

According to the Auburn Police Department, David R. Brewer II, 35 of Auburn, is charged with kidnapping second degree, assault third degree and reckless endangerment.

The charges are related to an incident that took place Saturday. Around 4 p.m., police and paramedics were called to the 1600 block of Opelika Road after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of dehydration, minor bruising and abrasions before being released.

Police say an investigation determined that Brewer and the 27-year-old victim both worked at a restaurant near where the victim was found. Surveillance footage showed Brewer had taken the incapacitated victim from the business after it was closed, put her into his vehicle and left. The victim was later found locked inside her own vehicle.

The case remains under investigation.

Brewer was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $27,000 bond.

