Wanted man arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop in Opp

A 25-year-old man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Saturday, according to the Opp Police Department.

At around 3.35 a.m. Saturday Opp police officers conducted a traffic stop near King Avenue in Opp. The passenger, identified as Jaquez M. McCraney, exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to police.

OPD officers set up a perimeter in the area and a K-9 unit began tracking him. An officer detained McCraney at the intersection of Maloy Street and Old Perry Store Road.

According to authorities, the K-9 unit found a bag of marijuana.

Police discovered McCraney had multiple felony drug warrants out of Houston County and a child support warrant out of Dale County.

McCraney, of Ozark, is charged with attempting to elude a police officer, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Opp City Jail pending his extradition to the Houston County Jail.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified.

