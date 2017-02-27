A look inside Montgomery's Valiant Cross Academy

Valiant Cross Academy opened in Downtown Montgomery in 2015, and they are making quite a name in the education world.

With just over 100 faculty and students, this small school is creating a big buzz, so much so that they are getting donations from places like the Downtown Business Association to continue their work and grow the campus.

You’re invited to an open house at the school on Tuesday, March 14 at 4 p.m. or you can go to their Facebook page for more information.

In this week’s “We Can Make a Difference” story anchor Tonya Terry takes you inside a new school in Montgomery that has a lot of people talking.

