2 juveniles charged after shots fired outside McKee Middle School

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Two juveniles have been charged with making terrorist threats after a shooting outside a Montgomery middle school Monday, according to the police department.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the two unidentified juvenile suspects are charged with making terrorist threats, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm in the city limits and carrying without a permit.

Duckett says the two juvenile suspects attempted to walk into McKee Middle School Monday but were denied entry. As the two fled campus, one of the suspects fired two rounds into the air. Following this, McKee was immediately placed on lockdown.

After a foot pursuit, officers placed both suspects into custody. Officers also recovered a handgun, Duckett confirmed.

Both suspects were transported to the Montgomery Youth Facility.

The Montgomery Public School System's communication officer released the following statement: 

Montgomery Public Schools has both active and passive security in our buildings. This morning we saw that the security system we have in place works. Two juveniles tried to gain entry to McKee Middle but were unable to do so. The school was immediately placed on lockdown and MPD and MPS Security responded quickly. We want our parents to know that the teachers, administrators, staff, our security, and MPD  are all working together to work to keep our students safe. 

