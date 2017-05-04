BCBS awards AL schools $250,000 to curb childhood obesity - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

BCBS awards AL schools $250,000 to curb childhood obesity

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is awarding $250,000 in grants to over 25 schools across the state as a part of their Be Healthy School Grant Program.

According to BCBS, the grants will be going to schools statewide who have students enrolled in K through sixth for the 2017 to 2018 school year. The grants will help implement school-based health and wellness programs, emphasizing increased exercise, nutrition education, and parental involvement.

More than 12,000 students will benefit from the program with each school receiving a grant of up to $10,000, according to BCBS.

The following schools in our area are expected to receive the grant:

  • Troy Elementary- Pike Co.
  • Harrand Creek- Coffee Co.
  • Dixie Elementary- Russell Co.
  • Fayetteville High School- Talladega Co.
  • Indian Valley Elementary- Talladega Co.
  • Barbour County Primary- Barbour Co.
  • Banks School- Pike Co.
  • Evergreen Elementary- Conecuh Co.
  • Glenwood School- Lee Co.

Other schools receiving the grant are:

  • Brookhill Elementary- Limestone Co.
  • Buhl Elementary- Tuscaloosa Co.
  • Cahaba Elementary- Jefferson Co.
  • Clay Elementary- Jefferson Co.
  • Douglas Elementary- Marshall Co.
  • Greenwood Elementary- Jefferson Co.
  • Huntington Place- Tuscaloosa Co.
  • Jasper Intermediate School- Walker Co.
  • Martha Gaskins Elementary- Jefferson Co.
  • Montevallo Elementary- Shelby Co.
  • Pelham Oaks Elementary- Shelby Co.
  • Reform Elementary- Pickens Co.
  • Riverton Elementary- Madison Co.
  • Robinson Elementary- Jefferson Co.
  • Swift School- Baldwin Co.
  • Valley Jr. High- Walker Co.
  • Walter Jackson Elementary- Morgan Co.

