BCBS awards AL schools $250,000 to curb childhood obesity

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is awarding $250,000 in grants to over 25 schools across the state as a part of their Be Healthy School Grant Program.

According to BCBS, the grants will be going to schools statewide who have students enrolled in K through sixth for the 2017 to 2018 school year. The grants will help implement school-based health and wellness programs, emphasizing increased exercise, nutrition education, and parental involvement.

More than 12,000 students will benefit from the program with each school receiving a grant of up to $10,000, according to BCBS.

The following schools in our area are expected to receive the grant:

Troy Elementary- Pike Co.

Harrand Creek- Coffee Co.

Dixie Elementary- Russell Co.

Fayetteville High School- Talladega Co.

Indian Valley Elementary- Talladega Co.

Barbour County Primary- Barbour Co.

Banks School- Pike Co.

Evergreen Elementary- Conecuh Co.

Glenwood School- Lee Co.

Other schools receiving the grant are:

Brookhill Elementary- Limestone Co.

Buhl Elementary- Tuscaloosa Co.

Cahaba Elementary- Jefferson Co.

Clay Elementary- Jefferson Co.

Douglas Elementary- Marshall Co.

Greenwood Elementary- Jefferson Co.

Huntington Place- Tuscaloosa Co.

Jasper Intermediate School- Walker Co.

Martha Gaskins Elementary- Jefferson Co.

Montevallo Elementary- Shelby Co.

Pelham Oaks Elementary- Shelby Co.

Reform Elementary- Pickens Co.

Riverton Elementary- Madison Co.

Robinson Elementary- Jefferson Co.

Swift School- Baldwin Co.

Valley Jr. High- Walker Co.

Walter Jackson Elementary- Morgan Co.

