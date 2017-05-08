Pike Road Schools release list of finalists for school superintendent

The Pike Road Schools System has announced the candidates who have qualified for superintendent.

According to the Pike Road School Board of Education President Raymond J. Hawthorne, outside parties have reviewed the resumes and completed reference checks with all interested candidates. School board members are pleased to have a strong pool of applicants, Hawthorne says.

The finalists for the position are:

Mr. Gary Gibson Dr. Donna Ray Hill Dr. Mark Isley Dr. Charles Ledbetter Dr. Angela Mangum Dr. Alan Miller Dr. Bart Reeves Dr. Craig Ross

"For those of us who know and love the Town of Pike Road, it is not surprising to see so many people with a vested interest in making our community their home," Hawthorne said. "We appreciate your patience and respect of confidentiality during this process as all candidates were thoroughly vetted."

The board has also released a timeline with upcoming dates and important information related to the search:

Monday, May 8: Called BOE Meeting 7 a.m. at Pike Road Schools. The purpose of this called BOE meeting is for members to go into executive session and determine which candidate or candidates will proceed to the public interview portion of the process.

May 9 through the 12: Reserved for public interviews. The board plans to release a more specific timeline after Monday's BOE meeting

Reserved for public interviews. The board plans to release a more specific timeline after Monday’s BOE meeting May 15: May BOE Meeting & Announcement of the new Pike Road Schools Superintendent

Board officials say the children are truly the heart of the school and that’s what they are keeping in mind when making their final decision.

All major changes at Pike Road Schools have been put on hold until the new superintendent is hired. School officials are hopeful that this will make for a smooth transition and provide the new superintendent with discretion as to what decisions need to be made moving forward.

The person hired will replace outgoing Superintendant, Suzanne Freeman, whose retirement is effective July 1st.

