Dothan man facing charges of assault

A Dothan man is facing charges of assault after court documents say he caused multiple injuries to a victim.
According to Dothan Police, James Tyler Rigsby, 27, is charged with one count of assault second-degree.
Court documents say on Saturday Rigsby hit the victim with a glass bottle causing six facial fractures.
Rigsby was taken to the Houston County Jail under a $15,000 bond.
No other information related to his arrest has been released at this time.
