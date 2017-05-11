Man charged with assault after Montgomery shooting

A man is facing assault charges in Montgomery after a shooting early Thursday morning.

According to Captain Regina Duckett, Cedric McWilliams, 41, is charged with second-degree assault.

Duckett says around 5 a.m., officers went to Baptist Medical Center South after a call that an adult male had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim says he had been shot while in the 900 block of West South Boulevard.

Further investigation indicated that the shooting stemmed from an argument, Duckett says. McWilliams was identified as the suspect and shortly after, was taken into custody.

McWilliams was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $10,000 bond.

