Detailed timeline released of state's intervention of Montgomery schools

One of the most important steps into the intervention of Montgomery Public Schools is just hours away from being completed. At Thursday's meeting and work session of the Alabama State Board of Education, State Superintendent Michael Sentance announced the timeline for the instructional audits currently taking place in the school system.

All school reviews are expected to be complete Friday, May 12. Starting Tuesday, May 16, the state and district teams will spend three days revising the results of those audits. They will then spend two months coming up with school-specific improvement plans that will be revealed the week of July 17.

But intervention isn't just about academics and oversight of the 27 schools the state has taken over. The financial and organizational efficiency audit is also underway. According to documents presented at the meeting, ALSDE and MPS are working together "to restructure the central office for increased efficiency."

The draft restructuring plan is due to Sentance on May 19. After the central office is restructured, a curriculum and instructional resources audit is expected

to begin in June. ALSDE says this is an area where they believe additional staff and money is needed.

In addition, a comprehensive budget amendment for the 2017-18 school year is expected to be provided by June 30.

Also in June, a Principals' Institute is expected to be held to address the topics of culture, climate, and special education, as well as any other managerial topics that are identified by state and MPS leaders.

During the week of July 24, a standards, content, and instructional systems professional development for leaders will be held. The following week of August 1, a two-day Standards and Content Institute will be held for MPS teachers as part of teacher professional development and training portion of the intervention.

Once the new school year begins, the state will recruit parents to do their part in the intervention. The presentation given to the state board of education says "A specific approach to community/stakeholder involvement is currently being formulated."

The state plans to have school-based community meetings in the fall to address community concerns and questions with transparency. They hope this, in turn, will create active involvement in the intervention process. But since each school is different, the school will have the opportunity to decide what that community engagement will be for parents.`

