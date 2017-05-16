Suspect charged in robbery, assault cases on same Montgomery street

The suspect in a May 9 Montgomery robbery has been arrested and charged for that crime and an additional incident that happened later the same day, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Terrance Johnson was arrested and charged with robbery off a man in the area of South Holt and Early Street. The man who was robbed was not injured.

Later that day, on the same street, investigators say they got a call about a disturbance. When they arrived, a woman told officers she'd been physically assaulted by an acquaintance, later identified as Johnson.

Johnson was taken into custody Tuesday. He's being at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on charges of second-degree assault and third-degree robbery. Bond is set at $20,000.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.