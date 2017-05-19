James Hardie Building Company could add more jobs

More jobs than expected could be could be coming to Prattville.

James Hardie Building Company announced Thursday it would be investing in a million-dollar facility in the city. The company also says it could add an additional machine, which could translate into more jobs.

The company is set to invest $219 million in the facility, which will be located on about 100 acres off County Road 4.

For the moment, officials say 205 jobs will be up for grabs with the possibility increasing that number to 300.

Construction on the facility is expected to begin in the fall and it is expected to take a year to complete.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.